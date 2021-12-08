Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 584 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,425.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,422.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

