Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Shares of EW opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average of $111.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,984 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

