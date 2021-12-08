Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

