Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI opened at $192.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

