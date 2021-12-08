Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.44. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $159.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

