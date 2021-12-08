Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $301.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.83 and a 52-week high of $312.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.25.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.10.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

