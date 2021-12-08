Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

NYSE:MDT opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

