Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 452 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $238.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.78. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

