Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

