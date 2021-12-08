Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.51 and a one year high of $86.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.