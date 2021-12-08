Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Holdings Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

