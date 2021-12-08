PARKD Limited (ASX:PKD) Insider Purchases A$100,000.00 in Stock

PARKD Limited (ASX:PKD) insider Bronte Howson bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($70,422.54).

The company has a current ratio of 16.21, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About PARKD

PARKD Limited, a construction technology company, constructs and supplies modular car parking systems for single and multi-level arrangements in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Osborne Park, Australia.

