PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Director Purchases $119,674.00 in Stock

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Director Edwin Rigaud purchased 56,450 shares of PARTS iD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $119,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ID traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 116,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,370. PARTS iD, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ID shares. DA Davidson downgraded PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

