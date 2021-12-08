Patientory Reaches Market Cap of $915,240.13 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $915,240.13 and $204.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

