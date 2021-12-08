Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 75,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. 844,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,514. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,963,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

