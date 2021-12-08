Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 662 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,536,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,109,000 after purchasing an additional 92,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

