Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

