Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 13,749 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $244,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 118,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.99 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

