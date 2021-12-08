Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 2,969 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $363.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

