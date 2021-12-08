Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 720 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

