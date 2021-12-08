Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,984. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $117.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

