Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $170.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $270.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

