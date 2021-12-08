Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $230.76 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

