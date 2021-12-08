Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,423 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -292.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

