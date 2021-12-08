Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 518,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

