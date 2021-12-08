Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 502 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $468.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $441.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

