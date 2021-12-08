Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 815 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $233.83 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.46 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day moving average of $223.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

