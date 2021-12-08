Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 890 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $419.31 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.64 and its 200 day moving average is $340.29. The stock has a market cap of $437.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

