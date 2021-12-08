Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.50. Approximately 660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is -12.45%.

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

