Paul S. Walsh Purchases 5,000 Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 10.45 per share, with a total value of 52,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VWE traded up 0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 10.69. The company had a trading volume of 121,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,151. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.53. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12-month low of 8.88 and a 12-month high of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,649,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

