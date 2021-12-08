Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 14,817 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

