Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $27.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 12.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after buying an additional 361,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,636,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

