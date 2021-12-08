Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

