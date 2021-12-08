PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of PAVmed worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 11.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in PAVmed by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PAVmed by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PAVmed by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PAVmed by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. acquired 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $304.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.11. PAVmed Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.