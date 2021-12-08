Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

PAYC opened at $435.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

