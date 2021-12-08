Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Scott David Miller Purchases 2,500 Shares

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PYCR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. 462,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65. Paycor HCM Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PYCR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.