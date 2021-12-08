PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.22. 140,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. The company has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

