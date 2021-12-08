PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.12. 292,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

