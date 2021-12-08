PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.12. 292,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. The firm has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.