PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of PayPal worth $266,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal stock opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

