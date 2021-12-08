PEAKDEFI Market Capitalization Tops $143.56 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $143.56 million and approximately $280,421.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00218804 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,431,859,974 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,309,024 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

