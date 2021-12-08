Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.64) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.97) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356.63 ($4.73).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 227.40 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.30). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.73.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

