Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Capital (LON:CAPD)

Capital (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 124 ($1.64) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Capital from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 127 ($1.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Capital stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.17. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.66 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of £146.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

In other news, insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.11), for a total value of £14,880.60 ($19,732.93).

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

