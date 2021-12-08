Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.66) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.75) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday.

SGC stock opened at GBX 74.55 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.92 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.09. The stock has a market cap of £410.67 million and a PE ratio of 12.93.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

