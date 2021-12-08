Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5 ($0.07) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:RKH opened at GBX 6.43 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.95. The company has a market cap of £29.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17).
About Rockhopper Exploration
