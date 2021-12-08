Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5 ($0.07) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:RKH opened at GBX 6.43 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.95. The company has a market cap of £29.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17).

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

