Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $45.88. Approximately 449,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,520,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $4,499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,926 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,625. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.