Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$38.40 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.89. The stock has a market cap of C$21.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 EPS for the current year.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CSFB lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

