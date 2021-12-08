Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$45.00 target price by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.92.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL stock traded down C$0.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.17. 641,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.89. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$43.00. The firm has a market cap of C$21.01 billion and a PE ratio of -102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. In the last three months, insiders purchased 266 shares of company stock worth $10,669.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.