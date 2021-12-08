Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.92.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.24. The company had a trading volume of 554,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,223. The stock has a market cap of C$21.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.89. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$43.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 266 shares of company stock worth $10,669.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.