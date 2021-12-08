PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce sales of $22.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.43 million and the lowest is $21.87 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $93.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.97 million to $94.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $104.72 million, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $112.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $467.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

